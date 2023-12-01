Rival Parties Agree to Vote on 2024 Budget Bill on December 20

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties have formally agreed to vote on next year's state budget bill in a plenary session scheduled for December 20.The chief deputy floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) signed a written agreement on Friday.DP deputy floor leader Park Ju-min said the parties have also agreed to hold additional plenary sessions on December 28 and on January 9 to handle a lineup of pending bills.While the parties have stated in the agreement that they will work to pass all pressing livelihood bills within the year, PPP deputy floor leader Lee Yang-soo said the January 9 plenary session was added to reflect the parties' resolve to pass the legislation.The two sides differed, however, on the DP's push to handle a set of special counsel motions: one on stock manipulation allegations against First Lady Kim Keon-hee and another on the so-called "Five Billion Won Club” linked to the Daejang-dong development scandal.The DP deputy floor leader said the bills will automatically be submitted on December 28 following a stay period, while his PPP counterpart urged the opposition to consider public sentiment and partisan relations.