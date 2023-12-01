WSJ: Montenegro to Extradite Terraform Labs Co-Founder to US

Photo : YONHAP News

Kwon Do-hyeong, the disgraced co-founder of cryptocurrency bust Terraform Labs, is expected to be extradited to the United States.Citing anonymous sources, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Montenegrin justice minister Andrej Milović discussed plans to extradite Kwon to the U.S. in various meetings, including talks with Washington's Ambassador to Montenegro Judy Rising Reinke last month.While the 32-year-old, known globally as Do Kwon, faces charges of securities, wire and commodities fraud as well as conspiracy to commit fraud in the U.S., he is also sought after in South Korea for allegedly violating the capital markets law through cryptocurrency asset securities fraud.While approving Kwon's extradition after the completion of his four-month prison sentence for forgery, a court in Montenegro had deferred to Milović on the South Korean’s destination, which will likely be decided after a ruling by the country’s highest court on a last-ditch appeal.Kwon is accused of orchestrating a multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency asset securities fraud, repeating false and misleading statements about the alleged fraud in interviews and on social media as well as incurring investor losses of nearly 40 billion U.S. dollars worldwide.