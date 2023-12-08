Nat'l Assembly Votes down 4 Bills Vetoed by Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly failed to override President Yoon Suk Yeol’s veto of four contentious bills on Friday.With 291 lawmakers in attendance, the so-called “yellow envelope bill” was rejected in a plenary session on Friday, with 175 in favor, 115 against and one abstention.The pro-labor bill aimed to limit the ability of companies to file claims against labor unions seeking compensation for damage incurred by a strike.In the same session, parliament rejected three bills on broadcasting laws intended to reduce the government's clout over public broadcasters.The bills seeking revisions to the Broadcasting Act and the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act were rejected both in a 177-to-113 vote, with one abstention while the revised bill of the Education Broadcasting System Act was voted down with 176 voting in favor, 114 against and one abstention.The four contentious bills were passed during a plenary session by the opposition-controlled parliament on November 9, only to be vetoed by Yoon last Friday as he wielded his veto power for the third time since taking office.The DP's majority in parliament was not enough to override the presidential denial, which requires passage by a two-thirds majority in a plenary session attended by more than half of all lawmakers.