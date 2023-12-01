Menu Content

Gov't Unveils Guidelines on Preventing Discrimination Against Nonregular Workers in Welfare, Wages

Written: 2023-12-08 17:27:36Updated: 2023-12-08 17:32:07

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor ministry on Friday unveiled guidelines on preventing discrimination against temporary, part-time and dispatched workers in wages or welfare benefits.

The guidelines provide employers with basic principles, recommendations based on specific cases and a checklist for workplaces. 

The instructions actively recommend employers to not discriminate nonregular workers when it comes to welfare benefits, which it cited is unrelated to their labor. 

Under the guidelines, employers are asked to not discriminate regarding bonuses, gift money, allowances provided for births and child care as well as costs for physical checkups. 

Meanwhile, the labor sector expressed concerns over the instructions while partially supporting the government’s intent to improve and prevent discrimination against nonregular workers.

The Federation of Korean Trade Unions said discrimination is a matter that should be prohibited, adding that there is a possibility the guidelines could be manipulated by employers.
