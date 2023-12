Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has condemned the government and ruling camp over parliament voting down on Friday four contentious bills that President Yoon Suk Yeol had vetoed last week.DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo said in a rally held on the stairs of the Rotunda Hall in the National Assembly building that the party will make preparations again for the passage of the four bills and two other bills which were scrapped after parliament voted them down following the president's veto.DP floor spokesperson Lim O-kyeong said in a briefing that the party will no longer cooperate with the president if he is intent on fighting with the people.Lim said the “arrogant” president and “abject ruling camp” will face the people’s judgement.