Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to introduce next summer a system in which attending physicians will personally treat and provide care for dementia patients.Ruling People Power Party Rep. Kang Gi-yun, a senior member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, said the government and the ruling camp agreed during a meeting on Friday to introduce such a system on a trial basis, starting from next July.The government plans to operate the system on a trial basis through June of 2026 before making its operation official.In the first year of the trial, the system will be applied to three-thousand dementia patients residing in 20 cities, counties and districts.During the trial’s second year, the government plans to expand the scope of regions to include 40 cities, counties and districts.Rep. Kang said the system will help dementia patients continue to lead healthy lives at their homes by maintaining a mild state for as long as possible.