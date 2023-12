Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) has estimated that around half of people who died last year due to injuries involved suicide or self-harm.The agency unveiled the assessment when announcing the results of an inspection of 23 hospitals regarding such deaths.Officials found that 52-point-one per 100-thousand people died due to injuries in 2022. Of that total, 25-point-two died due to suicide or self-harm.The rate of suicides and self-harm per 100-thousand deaths resulting from injuries reached 48-point-four percent last year, up from the nearly 38 percent posted in 2004.The agency found that more than 46 percent, or nearly half, of all people who visited the emergency room due to suicide or self-harm attempts were those aged between 15 and 34.Reasons behind such attempts included psychological problems, conflict with family or friends, health issues and work or school-related problems.