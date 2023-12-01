S. Korean, US and Japan Agree to Real-time Sharing of N. Korean Missile Intel

Photo : YONHAP News

The security chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to bolster trilateral cooperation, including real-time sharing of North Korean missile warning data.They also pledged to respond jointly to foreign influence operations, including the dissemination of fake news, warning that they shake the very foundation of democracy.National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, held a press conference at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, after their meeting Saturday.The three security chiefs reaffirmed the comprehensive spirit and principles agreed upon during the trilateral summit at Camp David in August, tying together security, the economy, and technology.They also discussed various plans to implement policies agreed upon at the Camp David summit.In particular, the three security chiefs agreed to bolster trilateral cooperation to ensure international compliance with UN Security Council resolutions that call for North Korea's denuclearization and ban military cooperation with Pyongyang.They also pledged to expand trilateral defense cooperation, including real-time sharing of missile alert data and drawing up plans for trilateral exercises.Moreover, the security chiefs affirmed that the three democratic nations will cooperate to combat foreign information operations, including fake news, as they negatively influence elections.