S. Korea, US and Japan Pursuing New Initiatives to counter N. Korea's Agression

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The national security advisers of Seoul, Washington and Tokyo held a meeting in South Korea, vowing to strengthen cooperation against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. The three sides discussed ways to carry out agreements from the Camp David summit, including new trilateral initiatives aimed at countering North Korea's cybercrime and cryptocurrency money laundering and its reckless space and ballistic missile tests.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Security chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan held talks in Seoul to shore up the tighter trilateral collaboration agreed upon at the Camp David summit in August against North Korea and other regional challenges.National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, held a news conference at the presidential office in Seoul after their meeting Saturday.[Sound bite: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan]"First and foremost, we've implemented our new commitment to consult with one another in response to regional threats, and we are increasing our trilateral defense cooperation including sharing missile warning data in real time. We've also launched new trilateral initiatives to counter the threats posed by the DPRK from its cybercrime, cryptocurrency money laundering to its reckless space and ballistic missile tests."[Sound bite: S. Korean National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong (Korean-English)]"In addition, we agreed to promptly and effectively push for follow-up measures to the Camp David agreements in the areas of cyber, economy, advanced technologies and development cooperation, and to further strengthen our comprehensive cooperation in the economic security field, such as on supply chains, technology protection, joint research and AI governance."The presidents of the three sides held talks at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David in August, and agreed to upgrade their partnership to a higher level in the face of challenges posed by North Korea and China.[Sound bite: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan]"And we will continue to stand up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and freedom of navigation in the East and South China Seas. I'm also proud of the work we have all done together on the economic commitments we made at Camp David. This includes finalizing our new supply chain early warning system that will detect potential disruptions in goods vital to our economies and our security, like critical minerals and rechargeable batteries."The three sides also discussed North Korea's military cooperation with Russia, which they believe led to North Korea's launching of a military spy satellite last month.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.