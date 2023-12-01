Yoon Hosts Dinner for S. Korean, US, Japanese Security Chiefs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner for the security chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong on Friday.According to the presidential office, Yoon welcomed the visit to South Korea by the U.S. and Japanese security chiefs, saying their meeting with their South Korean counterpart the next day was highly significant as the first meeting since August's trilateral summit at Camp David, as well as the first meeting of the three nations' security chiefs in Seoul.Yoon said that trilateral cooperation has grown in importance amid armed conflicts worldwide and threats to the rules-based order, adding that he looked forward to the smooth implementation of the Camp David agreements.The U.S. and Japanese security chiefs, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, said Yoon's leadership and decisiveness made today's unprecedented development of trilateral cooperation possible. They also pledged to work so that trilateral cooperation to protect universal values contributes to global peace, stability and prosperity.U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also joked that Yoon had made Don McLean's 1971 hit song "American Pie" popular again in the United States.