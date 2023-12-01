North Korea Warns Spy Satellite Could Guide 'Super-powerful' Armed Strikes

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Saturday reasserted its position that a military spy satellite it launched last month falls within its legitimate rights as a sovereign nation, warning that the satellite could guide "super-powerful" armed strikes if needed.In a commentary piece, North Korea's state-run KCNA said U.S. "double standards" won't work in space, either, and that Washington was ramping up hostile schemes against Pyongyang.It also said the U.S. suffered global humiliation by bringing the launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite before the UN Security Council, only for a meeting on the matter to fizzle out.The KCNA also slammed "half-wit" arguments by Washington defending the recent launch of a South Korean spy satellite aboard a U.S. delivery vehicle, decrying what it called a double standard.It warned that North Korea would soon put more spy satellites into orbit to collect information on so-called anti-North Korean activities in "major areas of operational interest," including the Korean Peninsula and Pacific.