Photo : YONHAP News

Regarding the Japanese government's decision not to appeal a South Korean court decision ordering it to pay damages to victims of wartime sexual slavery, Seoul said Saturday that it would work to continue future-oriented cooperation with Tokyo.A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said the government is working to restore the honor and dignity of so-called comfort women pressed into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War II.The official also said the South Korean government honors a 2015 agreement on the comfort women issue as an agreement between states, suggesting Seoul intends to find a diplomatic resolution based on the agreement.The Seoul High Court on November 23 ordered the Japanese government to pay damages to 16 victims of wartime sexual slavery or their living family members. The deadline for Japan to appeal the decision passed midnight Friday with no action taken.