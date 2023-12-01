Menu Content

Ambassadors from 8 NATO Countries to Visit S. Korea This Week

Written: 2023-12-10 12:29:10Updated: 2023-12-10 18:29:54

Photo : KBS News

Ambassadors from North American and European countries to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will reportedly visit South Korea this week to discuss bilateral cooperation.

According to diplomatic sources, NATO ambassadors from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, will visit Seoul for a two-day trip on Wednesday.

The ambassadors will reportedly meet with Seoul officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and defense to discuss substantial ways to strengthen cooperation between NATO and South Korea.

There is speculation that the envoys may visit the demilitarized zone on the inter-Korean border and issue a message toward North Korea. Last month, NATO issued a statement condemning North Korea's launch of a military spy satellite a day after the launch.

The visit appears to be in line with NATO's efforts to strengthen cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region. NATO invited four leaders of Asia-Pacific countries – South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand – to its summit for the second consecutive year this year.
