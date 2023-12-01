2 More Cases of Highly Pathogenic AI Reported

Photo : YONHAP News

The government reported two more cases of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza (AI) at poultry farms on Saturday.Quarantine authorities confirmed that the two cases were detected at chicken farms in the southwestern city of Gimje in North Jeolla Province and Asan City in South Chungcheong Province, raising 165-thousand chickens and 30-thousand chickens, respectively.The new cases brought the season’s confirmed cases at poultry farms to six.Earlier, authorities issued a 36-hour standstill order through 10 p.m. Sunday, banning the movement of personnel and vehicles from poultry farms and related livestock facilities nationwide.Authorities also implemented quarantine measures, including cordoning off the affected farms, conducting an epidemiologic study and culling chickens at the farms.Meanwhile, authorities said that wild birds caught from a stream in Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province last Tuesday confirmed a case of the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain, the first since a case was reported at a poultry farm in March 2018.