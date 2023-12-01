Menu Content

Economy

Combined Exports of Hyundai, Kia Likely to Surpass 2-Million for First Time in 7 Years

Written: 2023-12-10 13:00:35Updated: 2023-12-10 18:29:03

Photo : YONHAP News

The combined exports of the country’s largest automaker, Hyundai Motor Company and its sister company, Kia Corporation, are likely to surpass two-million units this year.

According to the Korea Automobile and Mobility Association on Sunday, Hyundai and Kia shipped over 945-thousand and 867-thousand units, respectively, during the first ten months of the year.

The combined exports reached over one million 812-thousand during the January-October period, or roughly 180-thousand units per month.

If the pace continues, the combined figure for the entire year is expected to post two-million-174-thousand, surpassing the two-million mark for the first time in seven years since 2016.

The figure topped the mark for the first time in 2011 and steadily grew to two-million-314-thouand in 2015, but stayed below the mark since 2016 with the increase in overseas production.

With the increase in shipments, the automakers’ exports grew 17-point-five percent on-year during the cited period, the largest gain in ten years.
