Heavy Fighting Continues in Gaza, Israel Orders More Evacuations in Southern Gaza

Photo : YONHAP News

As the Israeli forces intensify their ground attack against Hamas in southern Gaza, heavy fighting is continuing in northern Gaza as well.The Israeli military said on Saturday that it is continuing fighting against Hamas in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis, issuing more evacuation orders in the city.It added that many units are engaging in operations to attack Hamas’ command posts and tunnels in southern Gaza.The Israeli military said that it has started an attack after securing information that Hamas occupied a building in the Zaitun neighborhood in northern Gaza. Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, also said that they engaged in fierce fighting with Israeli forces west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.Amid the intense fighting in the enclave, the number of civilian casualties is on the rise.The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Saturday that the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war had risen to at least 17-thousand-700 in the Palestinian territory.