N. Korea Condemns US Veto of UN Resolution Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly condemned the United States for vetoing a United Nations resolution that would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.Kim Son-gyong, the North's vice foreign minister for international organizations, issued the criticism in a statement carried by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday.Kim reportedly said that the international community's wish for peace and stability to be established in the Middle East has been cruelly trampled once again by the arbitrariness and tyranny of one arrogant permanent member of the UN Security Council.The vice minister claimed that the United States' abuse of its veto power to protect an ally that massacred tens of thousands of civilians is not only a manifestation of illegal and unreasonable double standards but also the height of inhumane evil.Kim then argued that if the United States supports Israel's right to self-defense, North Korea's recent military spy satellite launch, which is aimed at protecting the security of the country and its people and regional peace and stability, should also not be considered illegal at the Security Council.The United States vetoed a UN resolution on Friday, backed by almost all other Security Council members and dozens of other nations, demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1, with the United Kingdom abstaining.