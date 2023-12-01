Audit Agency Chief Questioned over Probe into Former Chief of Civil Rights Commission

Photo : YONHAP News

The secretary general of the country’s state audit agency was questioned on allegations that his agency led a politically motivated probe into the former chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC).Ryou Byeong-ho, secretary general of the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), left the building of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) at the government complex in Gwacheon at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday after being questioned for over 15 hours from Saturday morning.As he left the office, Ryou told reporters that he could not elaborate on the details of the questioning by the CIO, but he explained details of the BAI’s audit system.The BAI conducted a special inspection last year into Jeon Hyun-heui, the former chair of the ACRC, based on complaints filed against her, including her work attitude.The CIO suspects Ryou carried out the inspection to pressure Jeon, who was appointed by former President Moon Jae-in in June 2020, to resign from the post before her three-year term ends.Ryou is said to have flatly denied the allegations, claiming that the inspection was a legitimate audit in accordance with laws and practices.