Liquor Prices Jump in November on Price Hikes

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation witnessed a sharp rise in liquor prices last month.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the consumers’ price index for beer came to 112-point-45 in November, up five-point-one percent from a year earlier to post the largest gain since February, when it soared five-point-nine percent.The figure, which climbed to seven-point-one percent in October last year, had slowed to seven percent in January, five-point-nine in February, three-point-six in March and zero-point-seven percent in April due to the government’s campaign to curb prices.The price of soju, a popular Korean distilled liquor, also rose four-point-seven percent on-year last month, the largest gain since the growth of eight-point-six percent logged in February.The rises are attributed to price hikes by liquor companies.Prices of whiskey also jumped nine-point-six percent in November to post the largest gain since the growth of 12-point-five percent in February.