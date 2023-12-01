Menu Content

Economy

Liquor Prices Jump in November on Price Hikes

Written: 2023-12-10 14:30:18Updated: 2023-12-10 15:05:05

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation witnessed a sharp rise in liquor prices last month.

According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the consumers’ price index for beer came to 112-point-45 in November, up five-point-one percent from a year earlier to post the largest gain since February, when it soared five-point-nine percent.

The figure, which climbed to seven-point-one percent in October last year, had slowed to seven percent in January, five-point-nine in February, three-point-six in March and zero-point-seven percent in April due to the government’s campaign to curb prices.

The price of soju, a popular Korean distilled liquor, also rose four-point-seven percent on-year last month, the largest gain since the growth of eight-point-six percent logged in February.

The rises are attributed to price hikes by liquor companies.

Prices of whiskey also jumped nine-point-six percent in November to post the largest gain since the growth of 12-point-five percent in February.
