Yoon: Netherlands Trip to Focus on Raising Semiconductor Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that his state visit to the Netherlands will focus on boosting collaboration in semiconductors as the “linchpin” of the two nations’ bilateral cooperation.In a written interview with AFP published on Sunday, Yoon emphasized that discussions on chip cooperation were a "top priority" for his trip.The president said that Seoul and Amsterdam share a common understanding that the economy and security are inextricable, stressing that the global stable and sustainable growth of the semiconductor industry is a fundamental interest of both countries.Yoon reportedly expressed hope that a more systematic mechanism will be created to discuss supply chains in the global chip industry during his trip, adding that South Korea plans to significantly enhance chip cooperation with the Netherlands as well as other major countries such as the United States and Japan.Regarding the planned visit to chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML, Yoon said that it will mark a crucial turning point for the two countries’ semiconductor alliance.Yoon is set to embark on a four-day state visit on Monday, becoming the first South Korean president to make such a visit to the European country since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1961.