Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon: Netherlands Trip to Focus on Raising Semiconductor Cooperation

Written: 2023-12-11 08:27:54Updated: 2023-12-11 13:12:57

Yoon: Netherlands Trip to Focus on Raising Semiconductor Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that his state visit to the Netherlands will focus on boosting collaboration in semiconductors as the “linchpin” of the two nations’ bilateral cooperation.

In a written interview with AFP published on Sunday, Yoon emphasized that discussions on chip cooperation were a "top priority" for his trip.

The president said that Seoul and Amsterdam share a common understanding that the economy and security are inextricable, stressing that the global stable and sustainable growth of the semiconductor industry is a fundamental interest of both countries.

Yoon reportedly expressed hope that a more systematic mechanism will be created to discuss supply chains in the global chip industry during his trip, adding that South Korea plans to significantly enhance chip cooperation with the Netherlands as well as other major countries such as the United States and Japan.

Regarding the planned visit to chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML, Yoon said that it will mark a crucial turning point for the two countries’ semiconductor alliance.

Yoon is set to embark on a four-day state visit on Monday, becoming the first South Korean president to make such a visit to the European country since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1961.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >