Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parliament to Begin Extraordinary Session Mon. to Pass 2024 Budget

Written: 2023-12-11 09:28:02Updated: 2023-12-11 14:56:31

Parliament to Begin Extraordinary Session Mon. to Pass 2024 Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will begin an extraordinary session on Monday to pass the 2024 budget and handle other unresolved issues.

The rival parties agreed to hold a 30-day extraordinary session and convene plenary sessions on December 20 and 28 as well as January 9 to rectify parliament’s failure to meet the December 2 deadline for next year’s budget.

The two sides plan to accelerate negotiations and pass the budget bill during next Wednesday’s plenary session.

However, with passage likely to be contentious as both parties hold firm on some budget items, the main opposition Democratic Party intends to railroad its own bill if differences are not narrowed with the ruling People Power Party.

The parties are also expected to clash over two motions on special counsel investigations into the Daejang-dong development scandal and a stock manipulation case allegedly involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The main opposition plans to unilaterally pass the motions in a plenary session on December 28.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >