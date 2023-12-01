Parliament to Begin Extraordinary Session Mon. to Pass 2024 Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will begin an extraordinary session on Monday to pass the 2024 budget and handle other unresolved issues.The rival parties agreed to hold a 30-day extraordinary session and convene plenary sessions on December 20 and 28 as well as January 9 to rectify parliament’s failure to meet the December 2 deadline for next year’s budget.The two sides plan to accelerate negotiations and pass the budget bill during next Wednesday’s plenary session.However, with passage likely to be contentious as both parties hold firm on some budget items, the main opposition Democratic Party intends to railroad its own bill if differences are not narrowed with the ruling People Power Party.The parties are also expected to clash over two motions on special counsel investigations into the Daejang-dong development scandal and a stock manipulation case allegedly involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee.The main opposition plans to unilaterally pass the motions in a plenary session on December 28.