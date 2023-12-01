Urea Prices, Stock at Usual Levels Despite China’s Export Suspension

Photo : YONHAP News

The prices and inventory of urea in the country remain at ordinary levels despite China’s export suspension for the compound.Authorities said on Monday that as of last Thursday, the price of urea sold at pumps nationwide stood at one-thousand-602 won per liter, or around one dollar and 22 cents, with the usual prices between 13-hundred and 18-hundred won.The government’s survey also found that 96-point-five percent of gas stations nationwide have urea in stock.The government recently signed a contract to import some ten-thousand tons of the compound with a third country other than China, increasing the nation’s inventory from three months as of the end of November to four as of last Friday.A swift test system is being prepared to expedite the import of the industrial substance, while reduced tariffs on urea from Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will also be applied as part of efforts to diversify the source of imports along with consideration for domestic production facilities.