Ex-DP Chair Lee Nak-yon Expresses Intent to Meet Former PPP Chair

Photo : KBS News

Former chief of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Nak-yon has expressed his intent to meet with the ousted chair of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok, who is preparing to launch a new party.The former DP chair made the remarks to reporters at the National Assembly on Sunday, saying that he will meet with the ex-PPP chief in due time as he stressed the need to unite among those with a critical awareness of the situation and a desire to save the country from crisis.However, he cautioned against interpreting his comments to mean that a meeting will occur imminently.Regarding rumors that preparations for a new party have begun in earnest, the former DP chair said that such endeavors require many working-level details as he invoked an analogy contrasting the calm surface of water to activity below.Asked about the timing of creating a new party, he responded that it would be “not too late.”Meanwhile, the former PPP chair said on Sunday that he is ready to meet with the former chief of the now-main opposition, indicating that he is open to the possibility of joining forces with him to form a new party.