Pan-Gov’t Panel to Serve as Control Tower for Supply Chain Stability

The government will launch a committee next June to serve as a pan-government control tower for reviewing and adjusting policies aimed at stabilizing supply chains.At a ministerial meeting presided over by finance minister Choo Kyung-ho on Monday, officials announced the follow-up measure to the basic supply chains law during the first ministerial talks on supply chains under the Yoon Suk Yeol government.The committee, which will include the heads of central administrative institutions as well as economy and security experts, is expected to finalize a basic plan on supply chain stability policies and state support in the second half of 2024 before establishing a year-by-year implementation plan by January 2025.Supplies and raw materials necessary for the stable maintenance of the national economy will be designated as economic security items through a review by the panel in the latter half of next year.Officials also agreed to enhance the effectiveness of existing early warning systems managed by various ministries through expanded cooperation.The follow-up measures include the establishment of a fund at the Export-Import Bank of Korea to support leading businesses in supply chains and their projects.