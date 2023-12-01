Menu Content

DP Announces 1st Talent Recruit ahead of April's Elections

Written: 2023-12-11 11:15:31Updated: 2023-12-11 11:20:00

DP Announces 1st Talent Recruit ahead of April's Elections

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has announced its first new talent recruit ahead of April's general elections.

The DP held a ceremony on Monday to announce the recruitment of lawyer and environmental expert Park Ji-hye, who formerly co-headed climate think tank Plan 1.5.

At the event, Park said that tackling the climate crisis is not only about saving the Earth but is also a key task directly linked to the nation's industrial competitiveness and jobs.

She pledged to push for what she characterized as the "normalization of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's climate change policies" and to seek ways to achieve a sustainable economy.

Born in 1978, Park double majored in naval architecture and ocean engineering and business administration at Seoul National University, before earning a master's degree in environmental management and policy at Sweden's Lund University.

She then finished law school at Seoul National University and worked as a lawyer at the Green Korea Legal Center.
