Photo : KBS News

A U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) F-16 fighter jet crashed in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province on Monday.According to the South Korean Coast Guard, the plane fell into the Yellow Sea near the U.S.’ Kunsan Air Base after taking off from the base at around 9 a.m.The pilot is known to have ejected and was later rescued from waters by authorities.The air base is jointly used by the South Korean Air Force and U.S.' Seventh Air Force.