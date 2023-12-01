New Party Proposes Mandatory Military Duty for Both Men, Women

Photo : YONHAP News

A new political party launched by former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Keum Tae-sup and incumbent minor Justice Party Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong has proposed mandatory military service for both men and women.At a press conference on Monday, the founders of the New Choice Party pledged to push for gender equality in all aspects of society, from military duty to housework, as a means of resolving gender conflict and tackling the nation's low birth rate.Keum called for social discussion on gender equality in military service, but refrained from outlining a detailed plan for an immediate institutional revision.Following the press conference, Ryu said the nation is set to face a military manpower shortage amid the declining population and called for talks on the conscription of women and a voluntary military system.On paternity leave, Keum proposed that the government cover all related costs, guaranteeing 100 percent of regular wages, and mandatory enforcement of the system by employers.Vowing not to engage in feminist politics based on a presumption that all men are perpetrators of gender discrimination, Ryu called for discussions on real issues concerning gender equality.