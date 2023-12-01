Registration of Parliamentary Hopefuls for April's Elections to Open

Photo : YONHAP News

Registration for parliamentary candidate hopefuls for April's general elections is set to open on Tuesday.The registration system to allow campaigning within a limited scope prior to the official campaigning period was introduced in 2004 to guarantee fair competition among incumbent politicians and rookies.Under the public official election law, registered preliminary candidates are permitted to establish a supporters' group to raise up to 150 million won, or around 114-thousand U.S. dollars, as well as open an election office, distribute name cards, wear a shoulder sash and campaign by phone.While the official registration will take place from March 21 to 22 next year, public officials, such as Cabinet ministers, will have to resign by January 11.With the dispute between rival political parties over constituency redistricting continuing well past the legal deadline of April 10, however, political rookies are expected to face comparably greater disadvantages in their campaigns over previous elections.