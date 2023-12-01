Poland's New Gov’t May Renege on Defense Deals with S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Poland’s incoming government has sparked concerns that it may renege on defense deals penned with South Korea.According to Reuters, Parliament Speaker Szymon Hołownia told private broadcaster Radio Zet that an agreement signed by the government under the Law and Justice party may be invalidated.The new speaker said that the ruling party “should have limited itself to administering the state and not spending public money” after its October 15 election loss.Poland signed deals to buy billions of dollars in arms from South Korea as it looked to build up its defense in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with a deal worth two-point-six billion U.S. dollars for more than 150 K9 howitzers and 288 Chunmoo rocket launchers.A coalition of three opposition parties, including the Poland 2050 party led by Hołownia, is set to take power on Monday if current Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki loses a vote of confidence as expected.