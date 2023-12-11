Yoon’s State Visit to Netherlands to Focus on Chips as Linchpin of Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for a four-day state visit to the Netherlands on Monday. Through the trip he is expected to lay the groundwork for Seoul and Amsterdam, whose bilateral cooperation mainly focuses on semiconductors, to make new leaps.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol left for a state visit to the Netherlands on Monday, becoming the first South Korean leader to make such a trip since the two nations established diplomatic ties in 1961.Before leaving for the visit at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander, Yoon said in an interview with AFP that his visit will focus on boosting collaboration in semiconductors, which he described as the “linchpin” of the two nations’ bilateral cooperationHe stressed that the stable and sustainable growth of the global semiconductor industry is directly related to the interests of both countries.To that end, a summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to include discussions on the establishment of a new dialogue on semiconductors and efforts to identify joint projects.Yoon will also visit the headquarters of ASML, which is the world's sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines used to make advanced microchips, becoming the first foreign leader ever to make such a visit.First deputy director of the National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo said the president’s visit will contribute to improved stability of equipment supplies for South Korean chip makers and strengthened semiconductors supply chain recovery amid geopolitical conflicts and economic security crises.The South Korea-Netherlands summit is also set to touch on issues concerning North Korea, Ukraine and the Middle East as well as on cooperation in the defense industry, nuclear power plants and artificial intelligence.The president’s itinerary also includes a visit to T​he Hague and a stop at a museum honoring a Korean diplomat who was dispatched to the Second Hague Peace Conference by King Gojong in 1907.The presidential office is hoping Yoon’s visit will lay the foundation for the two nations’ strategic partnership to make new leaps in the areas of foreign affairs, the economy and security.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.