PPP Chief: Party Members to Cede ‘Unacceptable’ Vested Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Kim Gi-hyeon has vowed that all party members will abandon vested rights that are regarded to be unacceptable to the people.Kim made the remark during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Monday as he said the PPP will answer the people’s calls to revive livelihoods and the economy with strong determination.Thanking each member of the now-disbanded PPP innovation committee, Kim said he agrees with the direction and fundamental objective of the recommendations presented by the committee while contending that some of the suggestions were hard to apply in the current state of politics.Kim said the party’s committee on planning for next year’s general elections is exerting efforts to bring about changes that are more drastic than those proposed by the innovation committee.He then pledged to spare no effort and support to ensure that the innovation panel's valuable suggestions are actively reflected in the party’s multiple organizations, including a committee that will soon be created to manage the party nominations of parliamentary candidates.