Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to deny the completion of apartments that fail to meet the set standard regarding the level of noise that can be heard between floors.The transport ministry on Monday disclosed steps to tackle inter-floor noise.Under the measures, sample apartment units will be tested for such noise mid-construction and will be obligated to carry out measures to make up for the shortcomings if they fail to meet the criteria.In the event such improvements are not made, local governments will not grant final approval for completion, making it impossible for people to move in.The latest move comes amid criticism that the current rule only advises make-up construction work in the event inter-floor noise standard is not met and that there are no penalties in place for violators.