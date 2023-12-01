Many Parts of Nation to See Rain Through Tues. Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

Many parts of the nation are seeing large amounts of rainfall for the winter season.As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Chungcheong provinces and southern regions are seeing around ten millimeters of precipitation per hour.A heavy snow warning is in place for the mountainous areas in Gangwon’s northern regions.Such snow and rain are expected to continue through Tuesday morning while the Jeolla provinces, South Gyeongsang Province, Gangwon Province’s eastern coastal regions and Jeju will see snow and rainfall through Tuesday afternoon.Up to 100 millimeters of rain is set to pound Gangwon Province’s eastern coastal regions and around 80 millimeters is projected to fall in North Gyeongsang Province’s northern coastal regions on Tuesday. The Seoul metro area and the Chungcheong provinces are forecast to see ten to 40 millimeters of precipitation.The mountainous areas in Gangwon’s northern regions are likely to see up to 40 centimeters of more snowfall.Morning lows are set to stand at five degrees in Seoul and nine degrees in Jeonju on Tuesday, or three to five degrees lower than Monday.Afternoon highs will reach ten degrees in Seoul and 12 in Daegu, or similar to Monday.