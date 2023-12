Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in the Netherlands for a four-day state visit.Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee arrived at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Monday, greeted by Dutch government and royal officials.The president began his state visit with a dinner meeting with South Koreans residing in the European country.There, Yoon reiterated that his trip will focus on boosting semiconductor cooperation between the two nations, saying that the bilateral collaboration in the industry will be elevated to a chip alliance after his state visit.Yoon will officially begin his state visit on Tuesday with a welcome ceremony hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.