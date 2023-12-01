N. Korea Accuses West of Abusing Human Rights in White Paper

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly accused the United States and the West of violating human rights in a white paper published by the regime's human rights think tank.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Monday that the country’s Korea Association for Human Rights Studies published the document to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations.The KCNA said the publication was intended to contribute to the improvement and promotion of international human rights and the pursuit of solutions to the issue internationally.The paper contended, however, that the dignity and rights mentioned in the declaration are now being ruthlessly violated in the U.S. and other Western countries rife with “social evils” such as racism and gun crime.It also claimed that in European Union countries, cases of racial discrimination and persecution, discrimination against women and child abuse are reaching new highs every year.The white paper went on to claim that human rights are guaranteed in North Korea, saying that its citizens enjoy uncompromised rights and a “blessed life” under the regime that is fulfilling its responsibility with the issue on the international stage.In an annual Freedom House report titled “Freedom in the World 2023”, the North received a combined freedom score of three out of 100, ranking dead last globally.