S. Korean Arms Deals with Poland in Jeopardy with New PM’s Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Poland’s parliament has elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as new prime minister, raising speculation that international agreements and contracts signed by the previous government may be terminated.Tusk returns to the role nine years after stepping down to serve as European Council president from 2014 to 2019 with a 248-201 victory in a parliamentary vote on Monday, vowing that his new government will “fix everything together.”The incoming administration will be sworn in at the presidential palace by President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday, putting an end to the eight-year rule of the current government, which repeatedly clashed with the EU.Given his previous role within the EU, Tusk is expected to pivot back to a pro-EU policy, raising concerns that his government may cancel major defense contracts signed by the previous administration, including those with South Korea.Last month, the British daily the Financial Times reported that South Korean defense companies fear a series of multibillion-dollar arms deals with Poland are in jeopardy due to the expected change of government in Warsaw, adding that previous leadership changes have led to the cancellation of major defense contracts.