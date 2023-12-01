PPP Rep. Chang Je-won Says He Won’t Run in April General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Chang Je-won of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), one of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s closest confidants, has announced that he will not run in next year’s general elections.Chang told KBS on Tuesday that he has decided to make the final political sacrifice for the success of the Yoon government and the ruling party’s victory in the general elections.The PPP lawmaker said that while his political career and his district’s constituents are important, the success of the government supersedes both and a PPP victory in the general election is the most fundamental bare-minimum required to manifest that goal.Chang plans to officially declare the decision in a press conference on Tuesday morning.He hinted at his decision on Monday in a social media post after visiting the grave of his father, Chang Song-man, who served as National Assembly vice speaker, writing that he is going to pause for a moment.Chang’s move comes after the premature disbandment of the PPP’s reform committee amid internal backlash over recommendations that included a ban on multiple-term lawmakers from running in party strongholds, a policy that was strongly protested by the three-term representative from Busan.