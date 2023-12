Photo : YONHAP News

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that Israel Defense Forces are encircling the last two strongholds of Hamas in northern Gaza.According to local media, Gallant said in a press conference that Israeli troops have surrounded the remaining Palestinian terror strongholds in Jabalia and Shejaiya and are on the verge of dismantling the Hamas units there.Gallant also said that hundreds of the group’s militants have surrendered the last few days.As for Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the minister said that the fate of all high-ranking Hamas commanders and militants is the same: either surrender or die.Regarding calls for a ceasefire from the international community, Gallant said that the war will end when Israel achieves its goals, while noting that the military and the Cabinet are earnestly considering all comments and requests by the United States.