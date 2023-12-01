Preliminary Candidate Registration for April General Elections Opens

Photo : YONHAP News

Registration for parliamentary candidate hopefuls for the April general elections opened on Tuesday morning.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), applications for preliminary candidate registration will be accepted from 120 days preceding the April 10 election up to the official two-day registration on March 21 and 22, with the legal two-week campaign period starting March 28.Those who want to register as preliminary candidates can present the required documents and a three million-won deposit to the respective NEC office between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with incumbent public officials required to resign from their posts before registering.Registrants are permitted to open offices in their constituencies and wear sashes identifying them as candidates as well as distribute campaign information through emails, text messages and phone calls while disseminating campaign pledges on a limited basis.They are also allowed to set up a supporters' association and are permitted to raise campaign funds of up to 150 million won, or around 114-thousand U.S. dollars.