Yoon Congratulates Argentinian Pres. Javier Milei on Inauguration

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Argentine President Javier Milei on his inauguration while proposing that the two nations develop friendly ties based on the shared values of democracy and the market economy.According to the Office for Government Policy Coordination on Tuesday, a congratulatory letter was delivered through minister Bang Ki-sun, who attended the inauguration ceremony as a presidential envoy on Sunday.Thanking Yoon, Milei agreed to further develop two-way relations during his presidency.On Saturday, Bang held talks with Argentinian foreign minister-designate Diana Mondino to discuss ways to enhance economic security cooperation with key resources, as well as joint efforts in trade and investment.The minister also sought the new administration's attention and support for South Korean businesses to continue economic activities in a stable environment, referring to increasing bilateral cooperation on key minerals.