PPP Rep. Chang Je-won Declines to Run for 4th Term in April Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Chang Je-won, who is widely considered a key member of a faction close to President Yoon Suk Yeol, announced that he will not seek a fourth term in April's general elections.At a press conference on Tuesday, Chang said he will cheer for a ruling party victory while endeavoring to serve the country without a title, making his final public position that of parliamentary representative.The three-term lawmaker said nothing is more urgent than the success of the Yoon administration, adding that an election victory is the minimal condition for success and urging the party to use him as a stepping stone to achieve that objective.Asked when he had reached his decision, Chang said he had pondered sitting out while serving as chief of staff on Yoon's transition team.The PPP's innovation committee, which wrapped up early, recommended that the party leadership and figures close to the president either sit out the next election or run in districts with historically weak support for the ruling party, a proposal opposed by the three-term representative from Busan.