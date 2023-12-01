JCS Chief, US Counterpart Agree on Security Cooperation with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly appointed Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Kim Myung-soo held his first phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart and agreed to further promote trilateral security cooperation with Japan in light of current tensions on the Korean Peninsula.According to JCS officials on Tuesday, Kim and U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown Jr. discussed North Korea's nuclear and missile threats as well as the regime’s strengthened political and military solidarity with Russia.The two military chiefs agreed to push for real-time sharing of warning information between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo on Pyongyang's missile launches within the year, the establishment of a trilateral military training plan and efforts to expand related implementation.Kim also called for joint effort from the international community to respond to the North's termination of the 2018 inter-Korean military deal and the regime's advancing nuclear and missile programs as grave threats to peace on the peninsula and around the world.Brown, for his part, reaffirmed Washington's pledge to provide extended deterrence utilizing all military capabilities, promising efforts to realize an active alliance.