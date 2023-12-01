Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Unification Ministry Probing Films’ Contact with Pro-N. Korean Group

Written: 2023-12-12 13:47:03Updated: 2023-12-12 13:52:55

Unification Ministry Probing Films’ Contact with Pro-N. Korean Group

Photo : KBS News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs is investigating film industry figures connected to movies about Korean language schools in Japan for contacting officials of a pro-North Korea group without authorization.

Seoul's unification ministry recently sent an official document to film director Kim Jee-woon for his movie "Discrimination" and "I Am From Chosun" producer Cho Eun-sung, as well as a civic group run by actor Kwon Hae-hyo that supports such schools.

The ministry requested an explanation from the three about their failure to submit a declaration document on their meeting with officials from a school in Japan run by the General Association of North Korean Residents last month.

Under the law, South Koreans are required to give a seven-day advance notice to the ministry when planning to meet with representatives of the group, or to file a post-contact report if the encounter was unexpected.

A ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that related allegations were raised during a recent parliamentary audit and that the ministry is in the process of verifying facts.

With proponents of inter-Korean exchanges accusing the government of obstructing civic exchanges, the official said Seoul merely intends to establish a regimented system based on the law and principles in order to bolster public trust so that such programs are sustainable.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >