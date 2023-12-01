Unification Ministry Probing Films’ Contact with Pro-N. Korean Group

Photo : KBS News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs is investigating film industry figures connected to movies about Korean language schools in Japan for contacting officials of a pro-North Korea group without authorization.Seoul's unification ministry recently sent an official document to film director Kim Jee-woon for his movie "Discrimination" and "I Am From Chosun" producer Cho Eun-sung, as well as a civic group run by actor Kwon Hae-hyo that supports such schools.The ministry requested an explanation from the three about their failure to submit a declaration document on their meeting with officials from a school in Japan run by the General Association of North Korean Residents last month.Under the law, South Koreans are required to give a seven-day advance notice to the ministry when planning to meet with representatives of the group, or to file a post-contact report if the encounter was unexpected.A ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that related allegations were raised during a recent parliamentary audit and that the ministry is in the process of verifying facts.With proponents of inter-Korean exchanges accusing the government of obstructing civic exchanges, the official said Seoul merely intends to establish a regimented system based on the law and principles in order to bolster public trust so that such programs are sustainable.