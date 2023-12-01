Defense Ministry Seeks to Bolster Missile Defense System in 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry will bolster the nation’s missile defense system with the deployment of surface-to-air missile systems by 2028.The decision was included in the ministry’s mid-term defense blueprint for 2024 to 2028 released on Tuesday that calls for various reinforcement strategies to maintain and improve defense capabilities with a five-year budget of 350 trillion won, or 266 billion U.S. dollars.The blueprint includes plans to establish a multilayered missile defense system with the complete deployment of the Cheongung-Two medium-range surface-to-air missile system and the long-range surface-to-air missile system within five years.Other tasks include the development and deployment of military satellites, additional submarines, electromagnetic pulse artillery shells and advanced missile interceptor systems.It also calls for the reinforcement of deterrence capabilities under the military’s three-pronged system, including the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, an operation to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in a major conflict, as well as the pre-emptive Kill Chain and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.