Photo : YONHAP News

The proportion of single-person households in the country reached a record high of 34-point-five percent in 2022 as the population ages and young people delay marriage.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the percentage of such households last year jumped one-point-one percentage points from 33-point-four percent the year before to an all-time high of seven-point-five million for an increase of 340-thousand.People in their 20s accounted for the largest proportion of single-person households at 19-point-two percent, followed by those in their 70s at 18-point-six percent and those in their 30s at 17-point-three percent.The number of single-person households has consistently increased since 2015, when relevant data was first compiled, with five-point-two million single-person households reported at the time.