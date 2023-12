Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon held talks with DP-turned-independent lawmaker Lee Sang-min on Monday afternoon.The two met at the office of the former DP leader and agreed it was necessary to gather “great people” who share the same ideas, with the lawmaker criticizing the party for turning into a cult of current main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung.The meeting comes in the wake of the ex-party chief’s indication that he may start a new party and the lawmaker’s expression of openness to joining a new party led by former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok.The two have also been very critical of the current state of the main opposition DP and the strong support for the current DP leader.