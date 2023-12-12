Yoon Starts Netherlands State Visit by Affirming Importance of Chips

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol landed in Amsterdam on Monday, local time, to begin his four-day state visit to the European nation.Touching down after receiving an aerial escort by the Dutch Air Force, the president and First Lady Kim Keon-hee were greeted by governmental and royal officials as the host nation pulled out all the stops for the first South Korean president to make a state visit since diplomatic ties were established in 1961.The first item on the itinerary was a dinner meeting with Koreans residing in the country, where he reiterated that his trip will focus on boosting semiconductor cooperation between the two countries to a chip alliance.On Tuesday, Yoon will attend an official welcoming ceremony, a wreath-laying at a war memorial, a luncheon with King Willem-Alexander and a state dinner.The president will also visit the headquarters of semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse ASML with the king as well as Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Chairman Chey Tae-won.Back at home, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday that summit diplomacy conducted by Yoon during the state visit will serve as a catalyst for the two countries to complement each other in the chip industry.Speaking at a cabinet meeting, the prime minister also noted that South Korea has strengths in semiconductor manufacturing while the Netherlands has strengths in the areas of design and equipment, providing great potential for cooperation.