Photo : YONHAP News

The country saw rainfall throughout Tuesday with mountainous areas of Gangwon Province expected to see about ten more centimeters of snow throughout the day.More rain is expected to continue in the Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces until the afternoon on Wednesday and in Gangwon Province and Jeju until the evening.The rain will bring about a cold wave across the nation, with morning lows expected to drop by five to ten degrees compared to Tuesday as the mercury in some regions plunges below zero.Strong winds of more than 70 kilometers per hour are expected to blow along the west coast, South Jeolla Province, coast of Gyeongsang Province and Jeju.