Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. will hold the second session of the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) this week to discuss ways to strengthen nuclear deterrence against North Korea.The presidential office announced on Tuesday that the session will be held in Washington on Friday. That’s around five months after the inaugural session was held in Seoul.The upcoming gathering will be led by the two sides' national security offices with defense, foreign ministry, military and intelligence officials also attending.Participants will review headway made in implementation plans discussed at the inaugural session and devise next-stage plans.The top office said it believes the two sides will actively implement the Washington Declaration adopted by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April and hone the strong ability to execute nuclear deterrence against Pyongyang.