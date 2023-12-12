Pres. Yoon Welcomed to the Netherlands in Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol was given a grand welcoming ceremony hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on Tuesday.The event began with the Dutch honor guard lining the Dam Square in Amsterdam followed by the performance of the Korean national anthem and a 21-gun salute.After the ceremony, Yoon will lay a wreath at a war memorial, hold a luncheon with the king before attending a state dinner.The president will also visit the headquarters of semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse ASML with the king as well as Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Chairman Chey Tae-won.Yoon is set to become the first foreign leader to inspect the cleanrooms of ASML, which is the world's sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines used to make advanced microchips.On Wednesday, Yoon will hold a summit and a luncheon with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and hold discussions. Cooperation on semiconductors will likely be the focal point of talks.The president’s itinerary also includes a visit to The Hague and a stop at a museum honoring a Korean diplomat who was dispatched to the Second Hague Peace Conference by King Gojong in 1907.Yoon will set out on his journey home on Thursday.